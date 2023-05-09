AVN 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.63%)
BAFL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.07%)
DGKC 47.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.31%)
FCCL 12.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 70.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.13%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.93%)
NETSOL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
OGDC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 62.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.36%)
PRL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.9%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
TRG 104.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.67%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 19.4 (0.46%)
BR30 14,748 Increased By 114.7 (0.78%)
KSE100 41,699 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,055 Decreased By -59.4 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief says peace talks in Ukraine conflict not possible right now

Reuters Published 09 May, 2023 12:51pm
Follow us

MADRID: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he sees no immediate possibility of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire in the war in Ukraine as both sides are convinced they can win, according to an interview published by Spanish newspaper El Pais on Tuesday.

Guterres, who is in Spain to receive the Charles V European Award, told El Pais the UN was instead focusing on talks with both Russia and Ukraine to solve concrete problems such as extending the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on May 18. “Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage, a peace negotiation is not possible. Both sides are convinced that they can win,” Guterres said.

Russia launches new attack on Ukraine’s capital, officials say

“At the moment, I do not see any possibility of achieving immediately - we are not talking about the future – a comprehensive ceasefire, a peace negotiation,” he added.

Russian forces launched a new attack on Ukraine on Tuesday as Russia celebrated the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945, with Ukraine’s air defences destroying 23 of 25 missiles fired, chiefly at the capital Kyiv, officials said.

The attack - the fifth in May - came a day after Russia launched its biggest drone swarm for months, striking Kyiv and the Black Sea city of Odesa and shelling other cities as Ukraine prepares for a major counter-offensive.

Asked about mediation efforts by China or Brazilian leader Lula, Guterres stressed that achieving peace in the conflict could not happen at the moment, though he hoped that “in the future it will”.

He also praised Beijing’s position on nuclear escalation being “unacceptable”, describing it as “very important to avoid a temptation that would be an intolerable absurdity”.

Nuclear tension has surged since Russia’s invasion, as President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly warned that Moscow is ready to use its nuclear arsenal, if necessary, to defend its “territorial integrity”.

Antonio Guterres Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

UN chief says peace talks in Ukraine conflict not possible right now

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

Read more stories