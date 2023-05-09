AVN 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.55%)
BAFL 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.55%)
BOP 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.42%)
DGKC 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.67%)
EPCL 45.77 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.19%)
HUBC 70.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.24%)
HUMNL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.74%)
KAPCO 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.93%)
MLCF 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
NETSOL 75.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.04%)
OGDC 81.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
PAEL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
PIBTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.82%)
PPL 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.31%)
PRL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.66%)
TELE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.92%)
TRG 104.82 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.64%)
UNITY 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,232 Increased By 21 (0.5%)
BR30 14,754 Increased By 120.7 (0.83%)
KSE100 41,708 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.29%)
KSE30 15,060 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi Aramco banks lower $31.9bn after drop in oil prices

AFP Published 09 May, 2023 12:08pm
Follow us

RIYADH: Oil giant Saudi Aramco announced first-quarter net profit of $31.9 billion on Tuesday, down 19.25 percent from a year earlier after a drop in crude prices.

The result was lower than the $39.5 billion reported in the same period in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine caused oil prices to surge.

It is more than three-quarters of the $40.5 billion in combined first-quarter profits reported by the five oil majors: BP and Shell in Britain, ExxonMobil and Chevron in the United States, and TotalEnergies in France.

“The results reflect Aramco’s continued high reliability, focus on cost and our ability to react to market conditions as we generate strong cash flows and further strengthen the balance sheet,” president and CEO Amin H. Nasser said in a statement.

Aramco base oil unit Luberef’s profit surges in first quarter

“We are… moving forward with our capacity expansion, and our long-term outlook remains unchanged,” he added.

Aramco is the jewel of the Saudi economy and the main source of revenue for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious economic and social reform programme known as Vision 2030.

The firm reported record profits totalling $161.1 billion last year, allowing the kingdom to notch up its first annual budget surplus in nearly a decade.

“Net income would be higher still, but Aramco is ramping up investments in contrast to the (international oil companies) which are still retaining more capital discipline,” said Jamie Ingram, senior editor at MEES.

In mid-April, Saudi Arabia announced it was transferring a four percent chunk of Aramco shares, worth nearly $80 billion, to Sanabil Investments, a firm controlled by the kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds with more than $620 billion in assets.

An earlier transfer of four percent of Aramco shares last year went directly to the PIF.

Budget deficit

The national budget approved for 2023 foresees a surplus of 16 billion Saudi riyals ($4 billion) and GDP growth of 3.1 percent, the finance ministry said in December.

On Sunday, the finance ministry announced a budget deficit of 2.9 billion Saudi riyals (roughly $773 million) for the first quarter of 2023, reflecting a three-percent decline in oil revenues and a 29 percent jump in expenditures, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

“This level of deficit does not cause concern in light of the strong financial position of public finances, so there is a great ability to continue the expansionary fiscal policy” in support of Vision 2030 reforms, the news agency said.

Last month, major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise output cut of more than one million barrels per day, calling it a “precautionary” step aimed at stabilising the market.

It followed a controversial decision in October by OPEC and its allies, including Russia – collectively known as OPEC+ – to slash production by two million barrels per day.

UAE-based oil expert Ibrahim al-Ghitani said the production cuts, combined with broader economic trends, could boost oil prices later in the year.

“Now, unfortunately, the oil market is dominated by negative sentiment from traders due to the banking risks existing in the US market,” he said.

But “expectations are that Chinese demand will increase” as the year goes on, he said.

Oil prices Aramco’s State oil giant Saudi Aramco

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi Aramco banks lower $31.9bn after drop in oil prices

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Intra-day update: rupee weakens against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

Read more stories