PFA disposes of 7,900 counterfeit soft drink bottles

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday disposed of 7,900 counterfeit soft drink bottles ready to be sold in the market along with 12,000 empty bottles, two filling plants, and loose colors along with hazardous chemicals.

The authority unearthed a factory producing counterfeit carbonated drinks of different popular brands in the provincial metropolis and registered a case against the adulterators on account of adulteration and counterfeiting.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that fake drinks were being prepared with non-food grade colors, harmful chemicals and contaminated water.

