Cases registered against IK: LHC seeks report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought a report from police by May 10 in a petition of Tehrik-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan praying to stop police from proceedings against him in different cases registered against him.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel contended that police were filing different fake and baseless cases against the PTI chief on daily basis. He said a trial court had allowed the petitioner for his presence through video link once but the petitioner has to appear before different cases time and again.

He said the petitioner is facing life threats and could not appear before the court again and again due to security risks. He, therefore, prayed the court to pass an order allowing the petitioner to appear before the courts through video link.

A law officer however contended that the august court had disposed of a petitioner’s plea pertaining to the cases registered against him with necessary directions.

