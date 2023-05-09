Artificial bladders implanted: Five successful ‘Radical Cystectomy Surgeries’ performed at LGH

LAHORE: Department of Urology, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has attained another milestone by conducting five successful ‘Radical Cystectomy Surgeries’ where patients with cancerous bladders have been operated upon and now onward they are back to normal life because artificial bladders have been implanted.

Head of the Urology Department, LGH Prof Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal and his team are optimistic of achieving more achievements in future as well.

Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal told media in a briefing, here on Monday that the patients from Jhelum, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Lahore and Gujrat came in Outdoor for check-up and they were admitted for surgeries. In the private sector, an operation of this type costs more than one million, whereas in LGH, this facility has been provided free of cost to all patients, he added.

He said that ‘Radical Cystectomy Surgeries’ are very complicated and 6 to 8 hours are required for a patient’s surgery. Alhamdulillah, all the operations were successfully done and now these patients are living a normal life, he added.

He said that prostate (gland) and bladder problems are usually complicated at older age as most of the people above 50 years of age develop prostate enlargement and inflammation in the bladder gland and sometimes cancerous diseases, but in some cases young patients suffer from these problems.

In case of blood in urine without pain, patients feel temporary relief by using cold objects which is not a permanent solution, so such patients should contact urologist immediately, he said.

Responding to a question, Prof Gondal said that if artificial bladders were not implanted, the cancer could have spread throughout the body.

He further said that bladder disease can be controlled through daily exercise and proper diet.

However, modern research in the medical world has introduced new methods of surgery, which have significantly reduced the sufferings of patients and enabled them to lead healthy lives sooner, he added.

Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal said that smoking or pipe etc., accumulate harmful chemicals in the bladder which cause cancer in the bladder so avoid such things to avoid complicated diseases.

Patients who undergone surgeries said that after suffering from this disease, they were in serious trouble, but the free operation of such an expensive disease in the LGH was helpful indeed and they take it as blessing of Almighty.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar congratulated Prof of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal and other doctors for their extraordinary performance in these surgeries.

He urged the young doctors to strive hard to enhance their professional skills under the guidance of their seniors to achieve the high standards so that they can become excellent doctors as well as successful surgeons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023