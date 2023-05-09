AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
May 09, 2023
Quetta and Chaman: Smuggled items worth Rs50.3m seized

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023
KARACHI: Pakistan Customs has seized a huge quantity of poppy seeds, Chinese salt, sugar and peanuts worth Rs50.3 million in two separate incidents at Quetta and Chaman.

According to the details, the staff of enforcement unit Yaroo seized 350 parcels (50 kg each) of poppy seeds, 250 parcels of Chinese salt (25kg each), and one Hino Truck (10-wheeler). The market value is estimated to be Rs 35 million.

Meanwhile, in collaboration with the FC, enforcement unit Chaman has foiled a smuggling attempt at the border station and recovered 1,090 bags of sugar and 488 bags of peanuts. The value of the seized goods is estimated to be Rs15.3 million.

