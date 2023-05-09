Mazari urges UN bodies to take notice of ‘gross violations’ of human rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Shireen Mazari on Monday called upon the UN human rights organisations to take notice of the gross violations of human rights violation in the capital, saying unarmed peaceful women protesters were beaten up and detained illegally by the police during a protest rally.

Speaking at a presser along with PTI Islamabad region president Ali Nawaz Awan, she said that international human rights organisations should take notice of the excessive use of force by the police on the orders of the “imported regime” during a peaceful rally last week.

“Enough is enough…we’re not going to tolerate this fascism anymore and will not remain silent as we will bring this to the notice of all the human rights organisations,” she declared.

She said that there exists no constitution since the regime change operation last year as the law of the land is openly flouted by the rulers and the powers that be in a bid to suppress the PTI.

“Pakistan was a member of seven conventions including ICCPR and Convention Against Torture and violence against peaceful protesters and detainees was a clear violation of these conventions,” she added.

She said the deputy commissioner Islamabad had committed contempt of court as Islamabad High Court’s Justice Babar Sattar had allowed the PTI to hold a peaceful protest.

She claimed that ahead of the peaceful rally to show solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the people in plain clothes raided the residences of the PTI leaders in different parts of the country.

She categorically said that no power in the world could stop PTI and its workers from raising their voices for the supremacy of the constitution, adding police barbarism to please their masters would not work any longer.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Nawaz Awan said the PTI workers were detained without warrants before a peaceful solidarity rally on Saturday last.

“The arrested two of our female party workers were detained and tortured by police as they were waiting on a footpath to welcome the PTI rally at F-9 Park,” he regretted.

“The ICT police crossed all the limits of decency during the last one yearas its inspector general was specially called from Lahore to tighten the noose around PTI workers which he is doing to please his master,” he regretted.

He said that fake first information reports (FIRs) were lodged against 1,350 PTI people and several people were arrested during the last one year, adding that arrests were being made without search warrants.

He said that a total of 61 people were arrested during the last one day and 509 people were detained on March 18 that was the reason IG Islamabad was awarded Tamgha-e-Shujaat, which is an insult to the nation.

