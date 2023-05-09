HVACR Society, ASHRAE to hold technical conference

KARACHI: Karachi Chapter of Pakistan HVACR Society and ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter have agreed to hold a technical conference in conjunction with the Annual PHVACR Expo from 8th to 10th of June 2023 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The 28 Pakistan HVACR International Expo & Conference is the most established international exhibition on Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration in the region; it is the only focused HVACR trade show in Pakistan.

Engr Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui Chairman Pakistan HVACR Society Karachi Chapter and Muhammad Omer Khan President ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter signed the agreement.

Farooq Mehboob, ASHRAE's President said: “28th Pakistan HVACR Int’l Expo & Conference is happening at a very defining moment in Pakistan’s economic history with lot of challenges, and this is the opportunity where we can transform the Country and Industry. We will work day and night to make this collaboration succeed.”

Muhammad Omer Khan, President ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter said this agreement will benefit members of both the societies. ASHRAE will put all efforts to make the Conference successful at the 28th edition of this Expo of Pakistan HVACR Society.

Engr. Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui Chairman Pakistan HVACR Society, Karachi Chapter thanked and briefed the participants about the progress towards holding 28th edition of Pakistan HVACR International Expo & Conference.

Siddiqui said that Pakistan HVACR Society is bringing latest information and new technical researches for the Industry in Pakistan at this Expo and Conference to enhance the understanding of Industry in Pakistan and align stakeholders here with international industry and practices.

This collaboration for the Conference with ASHRAE will be beneficial for all the stakeholders, he added.

With 27 successful editions to date, the 28th edition of Pakistan HVACR Expo & Conference is considered to be an ideal platform for the industry to exhibit their products and services, network together and enhance their knowledge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023