AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.64%)
BAFL 30.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.84%)
BOP 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.18%)
DGKC 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-3.57%)
EPCL 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.85%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.28%)
FFL 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.88%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
GGL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.62%)
HUBC 70.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-3.66%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
KAPCO 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.04%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.65%)
NETSOL 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.36%)
OGDC 82.09 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-4.75%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.56%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 63.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.18%)
PRL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.54%)
SNGP 42.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.32%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-6%)
TPLP 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-6.68%)
TRG 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-3.03%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.26%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,211 Decreased By -76.8 (-1.79%)
BR30 14,634 Decreased By -422.1 (-2.8%)
KSE100 41,829 Decreased By -412.5 (-0.98%)
KSE30 15,115 Decreased By -293.1 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HVACR Society, ASHRAE to hold technical conference

Recorder Report Published 09 May, 2023 05:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Chapter of Pakistan HVACR Society and ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter have agreed to hold a technical conference in conjunction with the Annual PHVACR Expo from 8th to 10th of June 2023 at Karachi Expo Centre.

The 28 Pakistan HVACR International Expo & Conference is the most established international exhibition on Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration in the region; it is the only focused HVACR trade show in Pakistan.

Engr Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui Chairman Pakistan HVACR Society Karachi Chapter and Muhammad Omer Khan President ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter signed the agreement.

Farooq Mehboob, ASHRAE's President said: “28th Pakistan HVACR Int’l Expo & Conference is happening at a very defining moment in Pakistan’s economic history with lot of challenges, and this is the opportunity where we can transform the Country and Industry. We will work day and night to make this collaboration succeed.”

Muhammad Omer Khan, President ASHRAE Pakistan Chapter said this agreement will benefit members of both the societies. ASHRAE will put all efforts to make the Conference successful at the 28th edition of this Expo of Pakistan HVACR Society.

Engr. Zeeshan Ahmed Siddiqui Chairman Pakistan HVACR Society, Karachi Chapter thanked and briefed the participants about the progress towards holding 28th edition of Pakistan HVACR International Expo & Conference.

Siddiqui said that Pakistan HVACR Society is bringing latest information and new technical researches for the Industry in Pakistan at this Expo and Conference to enhance the understanding of Industry in Pakistan and align stakeholders here with international industry and practices.

This collaboration for the Conference with ASHRAE will be beneficial for all the stakeholders, he added.

With 27 successful editions to date, the 28th edition of Pakistan HVACR Expo & Conference is considered to be an ideal platform for the industry to exhibit their products and services, network together and enhance their knowledge.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

HVACR ASHRAE technical conference

Comments

1000 characters

HVACR Society, ASHRAE to hold technical conference

Govt rejects tax on firms’ reserves proposal

Staff reinstatement: PSM management being ‘pressurised’

NA informed: Circular debt spikes to Rs2.536trn

ECC approves Rs13.2bn TSG for PMRCL

PD prepares concept note to develop roadmap for green hydrogen

Army warns IK of legal action over allegations

IK hits back at PM

Meeting shortfall: MoFA to get additional funds of Rs8.4bn

Revision in GST returns due to FBR FASTER glitches: Refusing exporters’ requests tantamount to maladministration: FTO

Temporary importation of cars by foreigners/expats: FBR to coordinate with FIA to forestall misuse

Read more stories