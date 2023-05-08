AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Majid Al Futtaim expands retail footprint in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published May 8, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 10:20pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Majid Al Futtaim – the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East and Africa – has further expanded its retail footprint in Pakistan by breaking ground for its twelfth Carrefour store in Phase 11, DHA Rahbar. Carrefour’s eleventh store in Phase 7 is currently under development, and both new stores will be operational by the end of 2023.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Umer Lodhi, Country Manager for Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, who was joined by Dr. Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim, and Colonel Ali Yasir Pirzada, the Director of Joint Venture & Built, Operate, Transfer (JV & BOT), Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Dr. Younis Al Mullah, the Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development at Majid Al Futtaim while speaking on the occasion said, “I am delighted to be a part of this new strategic development in Pakistan. The country offers exciting opportunities for Carrefour and we remain committed to expanding our presence in Pakistan and bringing the best of Carrefour to this dynamic market.”

Umer Lodhi, Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said, “Despite economic challenges in the country, Carrefour is committed to strengthening the economy of Pakistan by creating job opportunities and providing customers with high-quality products and services. The expansion of Carrefour’s retail footprint in Pakistan is a testament to how Carrefour prioritises accessibility and convenience for its customers – modernizing the retail sector and taking steps to empower society as a whole.”

With a total investment of Rs 11.5 billion in Pakistan’s retail industry, Carrefour has become a trusted local partner by creating value for the industry and the Pakistani economy. Breaking ground for two upcoming stores in the past five months showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan retail giant Carrefour Majid al Futtaim Retail

Comments

1000 characters

Majid Al Futtaim expands retail footprint in Pakistan

PDM chief announces sit-in outside Supreme Court

Dramatic U-turn: rupee stages comeback, settles at 285.08 against US dollar

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

KSE-100 rises 0.39% in volatile trading session

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Read more stories