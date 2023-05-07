AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Zaheer Abbasi Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet has approved a financial package of Rs284.5 million for the families of 84 Shuhada (martyrs) and 233 injured persons of the Peshawar incident.

The ECC meeting was told that an incident of terrorism occurred in Peshawar on 30.1.2023, in which, 84 persons were martyred, while 233 persons were injured and in view of the gravity of the incident, the prime minister has approved a financial assistance for the families of Shuhada and the injured persons. The Interior Division has been directed to ensure disbursement of the amounts and to submit a summary for the ECC of the Cabinet to the Cabinet Division for allocation of funds.

Financial assistance package included Rs2 million for each Shaheed’s family and Rs0.5 million for each seriously injured person. In pursuance of the decision of the prime minister, the Ministry of Interior has requested the government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to furnish the details of the Shuhada and injured persons to enable it to assess the financial implications.

In response, the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has furnished details of the Shuhada and injured persons. The total financial impact of the package is Rs284.5 million.

As the prime minister has approved the financial assistance package for the families of the Shuhada and injured persons of the Peshawar incident, therefore, an amount of Rs284.5 million may be allocated to Interior Ministry for disbursement to the relevant persons.

The ECC was further informed that the Finance Division has agreed to the provision of Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs284.5 million to the Ministry of Interior for the purpose subject to fulfillment of policy, codal, and procedural requirements.

