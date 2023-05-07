AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Terrorism cases: Police summon IK

Fazal Sher Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
ISLAMABAD: The city police have summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan to appear before it pertaining to four terrorism cases for recording his statement on May 10 and 11.

An official said that Khan has been issued summons to appear before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) at Police Lines Headquarters on May 10 and 11 at 2:00 pm to record his statement in four terrorism cases regarding vandalism outside the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The notices warn that legal action to be taken in case Khan fails to appear.

Following Imran’s appearance at the FJC on February 28, two terrorism cases were filed at Islamabad’s Ramna police station, one stating that Imran had led a mob to the FJC and the other alleging the same regarding the IHC. Similarly, following the PTI chief’s appearance at the FJC on March 18 when the police and the PTI workers had clashed — Imran was booked in two more terrorism cases by the Counter-Terrorism Department’s police station and Golra police station for allegedly attacking police and causing unrest outside the court.

Subsequently, on March 23, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been formed for carrying out a probe into terrorism cases registered against the PTI chief and other relating to the above incidents.

