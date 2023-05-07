AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
Raid at ex-CM Parvez Elahi residence: Court accepts apologies by officials of ACE, police

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has accepted the unconditional apologies by the officials of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the police.

The court had reserved its verdict May 5 in a petition of former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi seeking contempt proceedings against the respondent officials for conducting a raid at his residence.

The petitioner sought contempt proceedings against the officials for alleged violation of a court’s order of granting pre-arrest bail to him. He also sought action against Additional Director General of ACE for uttering derogatory remarks about the court.

The respondents include ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha, Additional Director General Hassan, SSP Operations Sohaib Ashraf and Model Town SP Ammara Sherazi.

The replies filed by the officials revealed that there were two FIRs against the petitioner. They said the high court granted the petitioner bail in one FIR while the ACE proceeded against him in the other.

The court observed that considering the respondents’ plea, he was not inclined to proceed against them on the allegation of contempt of the bail order.

However, the court said, if the respondents made any excesses, the petitioner would be free to avail appropriate legal remedies.

The court observed that all the respondents submitted their unconditional apologies and placed themselves at the mercy of the court. “Their apology is accepted,” the court said and disposed of the petition of Pervez Elahi.

Lahore High Court Chaudhry Parvez Elahi ACE

