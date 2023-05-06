AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
May 06, 2023
KE can make huge savings by running plants on natural gas: KATI

Published 06 May, 2023
KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the KE can save Rs100 billion annually by running its plants on natural gas.

However, the government is supplying expensive imported RLNG for power generation, which is not only increasing the burden on the public in terms of fuel adjustment, but also increasing the volume of circular debt.

He also said that the government should ensure that KE installs maximum solar and Thar coal projects to reduce the impact of fuel adjustment charges on the citizens of Karachi.

President KATI said that K-Electric should complete renewable energy projects including coal and solar energy within two years.

He said that K-Electric needs to raise funds from international and local financial institutions so that renewable energy projects can be implemented by making immediate investments.

Faraz-ur-Rehman said that the only solution to the energy crisis in the country is to increase dependence on renewable energy, and to abandon electricity generation from furnace oil and expensive diesel.

President KATI demanded that at least 2000MW of power be provided to KE from the National Grid and the pending work of transmission lines be completed on a priority basis.

natural gas circular debt RLNG KATI KE power plants

