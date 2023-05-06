AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

No imported fuel to be used for new electricity generation: Dastgir

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan said on Friday no imported fuel would be used for new electricity generation projects in the country.

“This strategy has been evolved to ensure environment-friendly power generation besides saving precious foreign exchange and reduce the electricity cost for consumers,” he said.

He was addressing a press conference along managing director of the company after reviewing the transmission projects at the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) head office. He also announced the completion of a landmark 220 kilometre Thar-Matiari transmission line in record time period of two and a half months with a cost of Rs15 billion. It will be helpful in evacuating power generation at Thar Coal power project. Dastgir said the NTDC completed the project with the assistance of the finance ministry at the pace of ‘Shehbaz Speed’.

Earlier, he said, the NTDC had completed Iran-Gawadar power transmission line this year with the help of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO). He expressed the hope that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would inaugurate the project by the middle of the current month. While listing down the projects of NTDC during the current fiscal year, the federal minister counted 765KV Grid Station at Mansehra to evacuate power generation from Diamir Basha and Dasu dams. Also, he said, a wind energy project is under construction at Sukhi Kiniari.

He said all these projects were initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif some four years back but no tangible development could take place throughout the four years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also inaugurated 1000 megawatt K3 project with a purpose of reducing the energy cost for consumers. The minister further expressed the hope for negligible load shedding during the summer season ahead. According to him, no electricity has been generated through furnace oil during the current fiscal that has took the Fuel Price Surcharge (FPS) to negative zone over the last five months. He said the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has extended 41-paisa benefit to consumers under the FPS after deducting 41-paisa recovery arrears of June 2021 during the PTI regime. The federal minister also clarified that the government is committed to avoid installing coal project on imported coal. However, no such embargo has been placed on the indigenous coal for power generation, which would continue in the country.

He said the NTDC was also planning to establish a stabilizing source in the middle of the country to avoid power breakdown any further. He also appreciated the NTDC for acquiring sites for two solar power projects while efforts for the third one are underway. Replying to a query, he dispelled the impression of any confrontation between the government and judiciary and hoped that the Supreme Court would support the parliamentary supremacy in the larger interest of the federation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

electricity generation imported fuel Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

No imported fuel to be used for new electricity generation: Dastgir

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories