SC to hear Arshad Sharif’s murder case on 9th

May 06, 2023
Terence J Sigamony Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
ISLAMABAD: A five-judge special bench of the Supreme Court will hear journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder case on May 9.

The bench comprises Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Jamal Mandokhel, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar.

In the last hearing, Additional Attorney General Chaudhary Amir Rehman said that there has been no response from the UAE authorities and that they are awaiting a response on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) from Kenyan authorities.

The CJ said if the bench finds no progress in the JIT’s probe, then they could form a judicial commission, wherein, everyone would be summoned to record their statements.

Former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has been engaged as counsel by Arshad’s mother. The counsel has objected to the supervision of the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) by the court. He said the bench should have directed Arshad’s mother to approach the Justice of Peace for the registration of FIR.

However, the CJP said they have taken suo motu after five months, adding the mother of Arshad Sharif and also Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the court to take suo motu on this matter. He further said the SJIT received funds after the court’s intervention.

Justice Mazahar did not endorse Siddiqui’s objection, saying that according to the law, the Supreme Court could supervise the investigation. He added the apex court is neither implicating nor protecting anyone.

Justice Ijaz said the suo motu was taken to remove the apprehension of the journalist community.

The suo motu was not taken to punish anyone, adding the Supreme Court is not interfering in the affairs of the SJIT.

