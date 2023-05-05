AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
New Zealand win toss and bowl in fourth Pakistan ODI

AFP Published 05 May, 2023 04:00pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
KARACHI: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl in the fourth one-day international against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

Pakistan, who have already clinched an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, were forced to leave out Mohammad Nawaz after he injured a finger in the third match on Wednesday.

Also out are Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique and Naseem Shah.

They are replaced by Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Haris Rauf and Usama Mir.

Fakhar Zaman hits third successive ton as Pakistan beat New Zealand

New Zealand made three changes with James Neesham, Ben Lister and Blair Tickner coming in for Adam Milne, Henry Shipley and Henry Nicholls.

Lister, a 27-year-old left-arm pacer, is making his ODI debut. The final match is on Sunday, also in Karachi.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, James Neesham, Blair Tickner, Ben Lister, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob (PAK) and Joel Wilson (WI)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

