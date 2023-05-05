SCBA suspends membership of PBC EC members

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has suspended the membership of the members of the executive committee of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC)

In a press statement issued by SCBA Secretary Muqtadir Akhtar Shabbir Thursday said the bar association stands for the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution, integrity of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and for the dignity of the association.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) is controlled by the members belonging to a certain group who are actively working against the rule of law, supremacy of the Constitution, integrity and dignity and are acting under dictation.

From the very beginning of the present term of 25th Executive Committee, the majority group controlling the PBC tried to sabotage the working of SCBA directly and through their group members within the Executive Committee. It is stated that SCBA is not subservient to the PBC and has been elected directly by the members of the associations.

The controlling group of the PBC has illegally attempted to interfere in the working of the SCBA for which legal proceedings were initiated against the PBC before the competent court of law wherein interim orders are operating against the PBC and certain members of the Association belong to the majority group of PBC.

Moreover, illegal show cause notices were issued to our Secretary and Additional Secretary, against which detail replies were submitted, refuting the baseless allegations levelled against them, and we asked to withdraw the said illegal notices. However, despite this, you have issued a notice of purported hearing for April 04. Senior lawyers representing the Secretary and the Additional Secretary appeared before you and inform you to desist from conducting the illegal meeting, which from the face of it was without jurisdiction.

The senior counsels also informed you that the Constitution Petition 13 of 2023 had been filed before the Supreme Court challenging these notices and your various illegal actions and the rules. You had also refused to accept the notice sent by AOR prior to the filling of the petition. Despite this you have allegedly conducted the meeting in a contemptuous matter which is sub judice before the Supreme Court wherein your various illegal action, notices and rules have been challenged.

The same amounts to the contempt of Supreme Court and defeats the interest of justice. You are attempting to illegally takeover the SCBA by taking illegal action against the Secretary and the Additional Secretary. These actions amount to gross misconduct of SCBA. That because of your illegal actions and illegal attempts to take over the Bar Association, immediate action was warranted.

Immediate inquiry of the matter was carried out where it was established that you have committed gross misconduct and illegally attempted to take over the SCBA through your group members who are also guilty of misconduct like you. Your membership of the Bar Association is suspended forthwith and the matter is referred to General Meeting for final decision in accordance with law and rules.

Meanwhile, Executive Committee of PBC had declared that Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association are de-seated from their posts/seats with immediate effect and Hifza Bukhari SCBA Finance Secretary was given additional charge of the post/seat of Secretary to run day to-day affairs of the Association. The Committee also declared that post of Additional Secretary SCBA shall remain vacant.

