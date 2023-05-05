E&T dept collects over Rs103,645m until April: Chawla

KARACHI: Sindh Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department announced to collect over Rs 103645 million in the current financial year until April. The announcement was made by the Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

According to the details released by the department, the collected taxes included Rs 8713.074 million in motor vehicle taxes Rs 89424.743 million in infrastructure cess, Rs 562.029 million in professional tax, and Rs 3.353 million in cotton fees. The remaining amount was collected in other taxes.

Minister Chawla expressed satisfaction with the overall situation of tax collection and hoped that the tax targets would be achieved before the end of this financial year. He also urged tax defaulters to take advantage of the online tax filing facility to avoid any unpleasant situations.

The department’s tax collection figures indicate a positive trend toward achieving the targeted tax collection for the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023