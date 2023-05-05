AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
SMAP urges govt to register pink salt as GI tag product soon

Recorder Report Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
KARACHI: Ismail Suttar, Chairman Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) has urged the government to expedite the process of registering pink salt as a Geographical Indication (GI) tag product through the Intellectual Property Organisation like basmati rice. He said that instead of traditional items, we have to focus on other export sectors so that exports get a boost.

He expressed these views while addressing the annual dinner of the SMAP.

Ismail Suttar said that 50 companies had applied for the pink salt GI tag, which is being considered by the PMDC.

“There are 92 minerals in Pakistan, but except for gypsum, no work has been done on minerals to chemicals, but we have started research work in this regard, with an aim of establishing a testing laboratory in Balochistan, for which the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) should cooperate with us,” he said.

He added that Younus Dagha is setting up a calcium fluoride unit in Hub, which is expected to become the number one export item in the next 5 years.

Zubair Motiwala, CEO TDAP, while assuring support for establishment of testing laboratory in Balochistan and GI tag of pink salt, said that there were vast opportunities for development in the pink salt sector. Appreciating the efforts of Ismail Suttar and Younus Dagha, he said that the government should focus on minerals to chemicals and encourage value addition.

Younus Dagha, Chairman Policy Advisory Board FPCCI, said that exports should not be limited to a few sectors, especially minerals and agricultural sectors that need attention. “We are working on Minerals to Chemicals which has immense opportunities for value addition. Currently, Chrome is being exported at $ 200 per ton, which may go up to $ 400 after value addition, while the value of Ferrochrome is up to $ 1,400.

Secretary Mines Sindh Khalid Chachar said that we have issued 86 permits for salt while 39,000 hectares of land has been leased.

Asghar Karim, General Manager of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation said that pink salt is being registered after which traders associated with this sector will be able to use the logo.

CEO Ismail Industries Maqsood Ismail, Programme Manager USI Sindh Balochistan Dr Fatima Khan, General Manager Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation Asghar Karim, SVP FPCCI Suleman Chawla, SVP SMAP Yaqoob Paracha, Chief Coordinator Site Association of Industry Saleem Parekh and other members were present in large numbers.

