NTF on Human Resource and Skill Development established

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has formally established a National Task Force (NTF) on Human Resource and Skill Development.

The decision was taken on Thursday during a meeting chaired by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Planning Commission, Chief Economist, Members Planning Commission, and other relevant stakeholders.

The taskforce will conduct a comprehensive analysis of the current state of human resource development and skills gap in Pakistan and recommend the way forward for harnessing the country’s human resource potential.

The NTF will comprise representatives from relevant public organisations as well as leading private firms, including representatives of academia, industry, and businesses.

It will conduct an analysis of the current state of human resource development and skills gap in Pakistan and develop a national strategy and action plan for human resource development.

Furthermore, it will develop short-term, medium-term, and long-term action plans for human resource development in consultation with relevant stakeholders, including government ministries, private sector organisations, educational institutions, and civil society organisations.

Similarly, the NTF will also develop innovative approaches to address the skills mismatch in the country, such as by promoting apprenticeships, internships, and on-the-job training, and by enhancing the quality and relevance of education and training programs. It will foster partnerships and collaborations with relevant international organisations.

Meanwhile, addressing at the launch of the review report on Pakistan Human Capital, conducted by the World Bank, the minister said that the development of human resources is the key to the development of nations, while the fourth industrial revolution has created new challenges for every sector. He further said that a scholarship programme has been started in the 25 best universities of the world to equip the youth with modern education.

In order to give practical experience to the youth, make them skilled and adapt their skills to the modern requirements, the initiatives of Empowered Youth, Pakistan Innovation Fund and provision of agricultural loans have been initiated, remarked the minister while repeated that the government is committed to empower the youth as the incumbent government has taken several initiatives in this regard.

Furthermore, he added that by providing resources and facilities for the promotion of the IT sector and freelancing, job opportunities are being provided for youth and women. “Providing equality and equal opportunities among all the provinces and classes in the country is our first priority in the restoration and development of the country's economy,” he added.

To bring Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa into the national mainstream, the minister said that special projects are being launched for them in the fields of education, law and order, public health and infrastructure.

Furthermore, he said that in order to empower the youth and ensure their participation in national decisions, 60,000 internships, laptop schemes, and agricultural loans should be implemented in private and public development projects under the Empowered Youth Program.

