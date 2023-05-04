Pakistan actor Atabik Mohsin to play lead role in upcoming Turkish series

Pakistan actor Atabik Mohsin is set to play a lead role in a Turkish drama, ‘Koyu Beyaz’, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Presenting my first Turkish series “Koyu Beyaz”, releasing on Sunday 7th May on @tabii , directed by bulentisbilen,” he wrote under his post.

“For Dada, for Deemi and for everyone who’s faced loss in life. I hope Ferhan makes you all smile.

“Thank you irfan.malik50 umitsonmez and dal_nalan for this lovely opportunity ❤️ It was an honour working with atiqaodhoofficial and tauseeqhaider.th.”

View this post on Instagram

‘Koyu Beyaz’ is slated to be a comedy-drama, and also features other Pakistani actors such as Atiqa Odho and Tauseeq Haider, alongside Turkish actors Nisa Bölükbaş and Atakan Hoşgören. It is directed by Bulent Isbilen and will be released on TRT Digital on May 7.

Mohsin will play the role of Ferhan. In a press release, he said, “The experience has been wonderful; I’ve learned a lot, and although it was difficult at first to act in a language I didn’t know, things are going well.”

He also spoke about his experience working on set. “My director and the rest of the team are meticulous experts who strive for perfection. Having grown up admiring Atiqa Jee and Tauseeq Sir, I also had the opportunity to work with them,” Mohsin added.

“I hope that this paved the path for other Pakistani performers to work in Turkey and for more future co-productions between Turkey and Pakistan,” said the young actor.

The actor has previously starred in the dramas ‘Bharaas’ and ‘Badnaseeb’ as well as ‘Pardes’.

Several Turkish dramas are popular in Pakistan such as ‘Ertugrul’ and its spin-off shows as well as the translation of several Turkish dramas into Urdu.

According to reports, there is also a collaborative project underway between the two countries — ‘Selahaddin Eyyubi’.