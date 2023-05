BRASÍLIA: Brazil’s central bank held its key interest rate steady for the sixth straight time Wednesday, despite pressure from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for a rate cut to kick-start Latin America’s biggest economy.

Citing “resilient” inflation and an “external environment that remains adverse,” the bank’s monetary policy committee said it had decided to leave the benchmark rate at 13.75 percent.