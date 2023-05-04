KARACHI: The world is set to see the penumbral lunar eclipse during the night hours between May 5 and May 6, 2023, as per the Pakistan Standard Time, the Met Office has said.

In penumbral lunar eclipse, moon is covered by the earth’s lighter or outermost shadow and usually difficult to observe, it said.

Besides Pakistan, It will be also visible from South, East Europe, Much of Asia, Australia, Africa, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica, it said.

Penumbral eclipse will begin at 8:14 pm on May 5 to reach its greatest level at 10:23 pm and will end at 12:32 am on May 6, it added.

