BRUSSELS: Unemployment in the eurozone hit a record low of 6.5 percent in March, the EU’s statistics agency said Wednesday.

The reading, down from 6.6 percent in February, is the lowest since Eurostat started compiling jobless figures in April 1998 for the economies in the single-currency area.

UK unemployment rises as cost-of-living crisis bites

Unemployment in the overall EU area, which includes the eurozone, was 6.0 percent last month, remaining stable from February.