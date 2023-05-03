AVN 64.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.94%)
BAFL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.05%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.67%)
DFML 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.05%)
DGKC 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.99%)
FFL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.62%)
HUBC 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
MLCF 28.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.88%)
NETSOL 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 85.49 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.4%)
PAEL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.31%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.02%)
PPL 65.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.7%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.16%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
TRG 107.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 43.7 (1.04%)
BR30 14,888 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.23%)
KSE100 41,956 Increased By 28.2 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis

Reuters Published 03 May, 2023 01:07pm
Follow us

ZURICH: UBS in February had concluded that buying its stricken competitor Credit Suisse was not desirable, but that further analysis was needed, an SEC filing showed on Wednesday.

UBS had been assessing the possible impact of a transaction with Credit Suisse since December, the filing showed.

In March UBS agreed to takeover its struggling rival Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.37 billion) and said it would assume up to 5 billion ($5.61 billion) in losses, as part of a deal hastily arranged by Swiss authorities.

The Swiss authorities and UBS Group AG have been racing to close the takeover as soon as possible in an effort to retain the lender’s clients and employees, Reuters has reported.

UBS hopes to complete Credit Suisse takeover before July

Last month, UBS secured temporary approval from European Union antitrust regulators, but still needs to seek clearance under EU merger rules, while the US Federal Reserve approved the UBS Group’s acquisition of Credit Suisse’s US subsidiaries.

Credit Suisse US Federal Reserve UBS

Comments

1000 characters

UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis

Intra-day update: rupee inches upward against US dollar

IHC orders Imran to appear in court today or face bail cancellation

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 29% year-on-year in April

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Sale of petroleum products in Pakistan plunges 46% in April amid economic downturn

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

Read more stories