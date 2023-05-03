Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed Power Division to ensure un-interrupted electricity for general elections in Punjab to be held May 14, 2023, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

ECP, has issued its direction at a time, when neither the government nor main political opposition Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf are sure about holding of elections on the date, already announced by the country’s top court.

Deputy Director (Coordination) ECP, Nasir Khan, in a letter to Secretary Power Division Rashid Mehmood Langrial has stated that as per schedule approved and notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the General Elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab are going to be held on May 14, 2023.

The poll for bye-election will be held from 8.00 A.M to 5.00 P.M. Immediately, after close of poll, the process of counting of votes will be held in the presence of the candidates or their authorised Poling Agents.

According to the ECP, for accomplishment of the said task, satisfactory, un-interrupted power supply in the Punjab province is essential, till completion of counting process on the polling day.

The ECP has urged on Secretary Power Division that necessary instructions may be issued to the quarter concerned to ensure un-interrupted power supply in the constituencies.

