Elahi allowed protective bail by LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed protective bail to President Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in a case of attacking police during the operation at his house.

Earlier, Pervez Elahi reached the LHC for bail in an attack case registered against him by the Ghalib Market police station.

The court allowed him bail asked him to approach the concerned court for confirmation of his bail. An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in the meanwhile also granted bail to 15 suspects arrested during the raid on Pervaiz Elahi’s house. The court directed the applicants to submit rupees one lace each as surety bonds.

