Follow us

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pakistan International Container 03-05-2023 11:45 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 03-05-2023 13:00 Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30 Waves Corporation Ltd 04-05-2023 12:30 Waves Home Appliances Limited 04-05-2023 11:30 Oilboy Energy Limited 04-05-2023 10:00 Habib Insurance C ompany Limited 05-05-2023 11:30 Pakistan International Airlines Corp 05-05-2023 12:00 Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 06-05-2023 12:30 Habib Rice Product Limited 08-05-2023 11:00 Ghani Global Holdings Limited 29-Apr-23 12:15 Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 The United Insurance Company 29-Apr-23 15:00 First Credit and Investment Bank Limited 29-Apr-23 12:30 Feroze1888 Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 14:00 Pakistan General Insurance Company Limited 29-Apr-23 10:00 Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00 Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited 30-Apr-23 11:45 Worldcall Telecom Limited 30-Apr-23 14:00 The Universal Insurance Company Limited 30-Apr-23 15:30 Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 02-05-2023 14:30 Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 02-05-2023 13:00 Shaheen Insurance Company Limited 03-05-2023 13:00 Pakistan International Container 03-05-2023 11:45 Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023