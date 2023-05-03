Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Pakistan International Container 03-05-2023 11:45
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 03-05-2023 13:00
Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30
Waves Corporation Ltd 04-05-2023 12:30
Waves Home Appliances Limited 04-05-2023 11:30
Oilboy Energy Limited 04-05-2023 10:00
Habib Insurance C ompany
Limited 05-05-2023 11:30
Pakistan International
Airlines Corp 05-05-2023 12:00
Allawasaya Tex. Mills Ltd. 06-05-2023 12:30
Habib Rice Product Limited 08-05-2023 11:00
Ghani Global Holdings Limited 29-Apr-23 12:15
Ghani Chemical Industries Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
The United Insurance Company 29-Apr-23 15:00
First Credit and Investment
Bank Limited 29-Apr-23 12:30
Feroze1888 Mills Limited 29-Apr-23 14:00
Pakistan General Insurance
Company Limited 29-Apr-23 10:00
Sitara Peroxide Limited 29-Apr-23 11:00
Janana De Malucho Textile
Mills Limited 30-Apr-23 11:45
Worldcall Telecom Limited 30-Apr-23 14:00
The Universal Insurance
Company Limited 30-Apr-23 15:30
Dawood Lawrencepur Limited 02-05-2023 14:30
Khyber Tobacco Company Limited 02-05-2023 13:00
Shaheen Insurance Company
Limited 03-05-2023 13:00
Pakistan International Container 03-05-2023 11:45
Shell Pakistan Limited 04-05-2023 12:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments