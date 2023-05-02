AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
India March services exports rise 13.1% to $30.48bn

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023
MUMBAI: India’s services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March, while imports recorded a 6% growth to $16.27 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday showed.

As per the government’s first preliminary estimates released in mid-April, services imports stood at $14.05 billion in March, while services exports were at $27.75 billion.

India’s forex reserves ease from over nine-month highs

The RBI’s numbers are also provisional but further updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country’s overall balance of payments data.

