AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.35%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.15%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 11.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 72.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.45%)
NETSOL 77.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.15%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
PRL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.38%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.63%)
TRG 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.5%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,222 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 14,956 Decreased By -72.4 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,982 Increased By 400.8 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,355 Decreased By -21.4 (-0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC rejects request to stop police from arresting Parvez Elahi

  • Hearing comes after police conducts another raid at former Punjab chief minister's house, as per his son
BR Web Desk Published May 2, 2023 Updated May 2, 2023 01:36pm
Follow us

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected on Tuesday former Punjab chief minister and current PTI president Parvez Elahi’s request to stop the police from arresting him.

The orders come after the police conducted a raid at his home in Gujrat, as per a tweet by Parvez’s son Moonis. The first raid had taken place on Friday night at their family residence in Lahore, following which his other son Rasikh approached the LHC and urged the court to restrain the anti-corruption body and the police from arresting his father till the expiry of his protective bail.

During the hearing today, LHC’s Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar directed the Punjab police chief and the director general of the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to submit a detailed report regarding the late-night raid.

Elahi’s son moves LHC against raid on their house

Parvez’s lawyer told the court that raids were being conducted daily on the orders of the ACE and the Punjab police, and asked the court to stop authorities from arresting Parvez and registering another case against him until a detailed report was submitted.

However, the judge rejected the request.

Background

On Friday night, the police launched an operation for the arrest of Elahi, which lasted for almost eight hours with no success.

On Saturday, the Punjab police booked him on several charges including terrorism, stating that law enforcement officials were “attacked with stones, batons and petrol” during the raid.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Lahore’s Ghalib Market Police Station invoking Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and Section 324 (attempted murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) among others.

As per the FIR, Parvez’s employees “locked the house from the inside, while a countless” number of people inside threatened the team when it arrived at his home.

Parvez’s workers also pelted law enforcement authorities with stones and doused petrol on them, causing a fire to break out, said the FIR.

Pakistan LHC

Comments

1000 characters
Jonathan May 02, 2023 12:50pm
No rule of law! Fascist state!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

LHC rejects request to stop police from arresting Parvez Elahi

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories