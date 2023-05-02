AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.58%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.15%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.09%)
GGL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
HUBC 72.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.52%)
NETSOL 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.4%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PPL 65.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.25%)
PRL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.05%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.28%)
TPLP 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.05%)
TRG 108.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.64%)
UNITY 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.23%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 3.6 (0.09%)
BR30 14,963 Decreased By -65.7 (-0.44%)
KSE100 41,985 Increased By 404.6 (0.97%)
KSE30 15,357 Decreased By -19.4 (-0.13%)
Three crew missing after oil tanker fire off Malaysia

AFP Published 02 May, 2023 11:15am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian rescuers on Tuesday were searching for three missing crew members from an oil tanker that caught fire off the country’s southern coast.

Thick, black smoke engulfed the Gabon-flagged ship when the fire broke out on Monday during its journey from China to Singapore, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said in a statement.

Singaporean authorities identified the ship as the MT Pablo.

The fire was extinguished and the vessel was afloat with no danger to passing ships, a Malaysian official told AFP.

Two nearby ships and a maritime agency boat rescued 25 members of the MT Pablo’s crew, MMEA official Nurul Hizam Zakaria told local newspaper The Star.

Oil depot fire part of Ukraine’s preparation for counter-offensive

“The search is now focused on finding the remaining three crew members,” he was quoted as saying by the paper.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, the MMEA said.

