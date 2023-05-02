AVN 65.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.43%)
BAFL 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.68%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 46.05 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.33%)
EPCL 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
FCCL 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.1%)
FLYNG 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.95%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.56%)
HUMNL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
MLCF 28.53 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.48%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.52%)
OGDC 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
PAEL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.95%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
PRL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.72%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 108.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
UNITY 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 14,968 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,883 Increased By 302.4 (0.73%)
KSE30 15,329 Decreased By -47.6 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LGH doctors save lives of three kids

Recorder Report Published 02 May, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: A medical team of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has saved the lives of three children by removing a metal coin, safety/hair pin and button battery stuck in their throats through paediatric endoscopy.

The LGH team led by Assistant Professor of Paediatric, Dr Aftab Anwar, saved the lives of three children through paediatric endoscopy.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while appreciating the professional skills of Dr. Aftab Anwar and his team, said that only such doctors are truly entitled to be called “messiahs” who use their energies and potential for the ailing humanity and save the lives of others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore General Hospital Endoscopy Dr Aftab Anwar

Comments

1000 characters

LGH doctors save lives of three kids

KP CM places key demands before PM

Punjab polls: IK warns of taking to the streets if SC order violated

Punjab, KP PAs: Plea seeking restoration returned by Registrar

Hina Khar representing Pakistan at Doha meeting

Religious freedom: US panel for blacklisting India

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

Elevation to SC: Justice Isa recommends two names

Court decree case: Reliance only on publication of notice not safe: LHC

Read more stories