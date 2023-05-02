LGH doctors save lives of three kids

LAHORE: A medical team of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has saved the lives of three children by removing a metal coin, safety/hair pin and button battery stuck in their throats through paediatric endoscopy.

The LGH team led by Assistant Professor of Paediatric, Dr Aftab Anwar, saved the lives of three children through paediatric endoscopy.

The Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar while appreciating the professional skills of Dr. Aftab Anwar and his team, said that only such doctors are truly entitled to be called “messiahs” who use their energies and potential for the ailing humanity and save the lives of others.

