AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reaches Islamabad from Sudan

  • At least 500 Pakistanis have been evacuated from conflict-hit country
BR Web Desk Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 05:09pm
Follow us

A PIA flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reached Islamabad on Monday from Sudan, where fighting continued for a third week despite a ceasefire between the country's rival military forces.

"93 stranded Pakistani nationals in Sudan arrived at Islamabad International Airport via PK754 today," the Foreign Office (FO) said in a tweet today.

They were received by Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajjid Hussain Turi and Adviser to the Prime Minister, Amir Muqam, as per Radio Pakistan.

The FO has said that all of the nearly 1,000 Pakistanis in Sudan will be evacuated in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Turi said that out of 1,200 Pakistanis living in Sudan, about 500 have returned to their home coutry. He said that the government is bearing all the expenses.

Earlier, the FO had thanked the Saudi foreign ministry for facilitating the evacuation process "in this difficult time".

The FO was responding to Saudi Foreign Ministry's statement which said that 36 Pakistanis had arrived in Jeddah via the Royal Saudi Air Force’s transport plane.

The press release further said that an unspecified number of Pakistanis had also arrived via ship.

Rival Sudanese forces on Sunday announced the extension of a truce they have largely violated, as warplanes roared overhead and fighting continued on the ground in Sudan’s capital.

Deadly hostilities between the army and heavily-armed paramilitaries in Khartoum and other parts of the country have entered a third week.

The latest widely-breached ceasefire was scheduled to formally expire at midnight (2200 GMT) before the rival forces announced an extension for 72 hours that the Sudanese army said came due to “US and Saudi mediation”.

Pakistan Sudan

Comments

1000 characters

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reaches Islamabad from Sudan

Most Gulf markets fall as Fed seen hiking rates

Fulfilling labour rights remains fundamental challenge for global economy: PM Shehbaz

India April factory activity hits 4-month high on robust demand

Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

Oil prices drop as US rate hike fears, weak China data offset supply cuts

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Read more stories