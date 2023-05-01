AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
BAFL 29.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.44%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.11%)
DFML 11.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 44.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
EPCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
FCCL 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.85%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.21%)
HUBC 71.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.08%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.76%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.49%)
OGDC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.01%)
PAEL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
PPL 66.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.51%)
PRL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.61%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (12%)
SNGP 40.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.38%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 109.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.7%)
UNITY 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 15,028 Increased By 71 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,581 Increased By 116.9 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,376 Increased By 8.4 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

King Charles’ coronation to feature historic chairs

Reuters Published 01 May, 2023 02:06pm
<p>A upholsterer works on restoring a throne chair at Marlborough House, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6., in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters</p>

A upholsterer works on restoring a throne chair at Marlborough House, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort on May 6., in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: An array of historic chairs will be used for the coronation of Britain’s King Charles on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said as it revealed the latest details of an event that will be full of pomp and pageantry.

The historic St Edward’s Chair, which was made over 700 years ago and was first used for the coronation of King Edward II in 1308, is set to be used for the moment of Charles’ crowning.

Queen Camilla: King Charles’s ‘non-negotiable’ soulmate

In addition, the king and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will be seated in what are called Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs at different points during the service, the palace said in a statement on Saturday.

The Chairs of Estate that will be used during the early parts of the service and for the coronation of Camilla were made for the coronation of Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth in 1953, the palace said.

King Charles’ rating dips, but half of Britons still happy

Charles and Camilla will also be seated in the Throne Chairs during some parts of the coronation. Those chairs were made for the coronation in 1937 of King George VI and his wife Queen Elizabeth, later known as Queen Mother.

The Chairs of Estate and Throne Chairs from the Royal Collection “have been conserved, restored and adapted as required,” the palace said.

British Monarchy King Charles III Queen Consort Camilla Coronation

Comments

1000 characters

King Charles’ coronation to feature historic chairs

Flight carrying 93 Pakistanis reach Islamabad from Sudan

PM marvels at bumper wheat harvest

Currencies in limbo awaiting packed week of central banks

Millers reject govt-fixed sugar price

Govt indicates it doesn’t want polls before budget

Track & trace system scheme not violative of sales tax law: IHC

Oil prices drop as US rate hike fears, weak China data offset supply cuts

Fed expected to hike again despite signs of slowing economy

Saudi govt says will be charging for Aab-e-Zam Zam

Digital census deadline extended to 15th

Read more stories