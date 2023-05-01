AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
May 01, 2023
ANP also favours same day polls

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2023
PESHAWAR: Senior Awami National Party (ANP) leader Syed Aqil Shah has said that their party is in favour of same day elections in all federating units to bring political stability and curtail expenses on polls.

Talking to this scribe, he said that though elections should be held in any circumstances, but holding separate elections at provincial and national level will cost additional expenses.

He asked how elections will be held first in Punjab and followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and then National Assembly. The completion of such electoral process will take the period of one year.

He said that what is going on in the country is aimed to appease a particular individual and his political party.

He said that the stance of ANP over elections is clear and it wants simultaneous and the same day polling across the country and will accept the win of any political party.

He said that in the elections of 2018 injustice was done with their party and Imran Khan and his political party was imposed on the country. He said that he himself was candidate on a provincial assembly constituency, but the result was delayed and then a big turn-out was shown in favour of his opponent candidate.

Syed Aqil Shah, who is also a former provincial minister, said that all institutions should work within the ambit of their constitutional parameters.

He said that under the constitution, military is responsible for the defense of the country while the dispensation of cheap and speedy justice is the duty of judiciary and parliament will have to make legislation for the country.

He said that Pakistan Army is also not available for provision of security during election, as it is engaged in combating terrorism inside the country and also defending the frontiers of the state. He said that no other security force is capable to perform such a specialized duty.

Furthermore, he said that budget for the current financial year has already been allocated, which could not be diverted to other matters.

He held the PTI chairman Imran Khan responsible for prevailing political turmoil in the country and said that instead of national interest, the politics of Imran Khan is revolving around his personal interests and he is bent upon pushing the whole country towards anarchy for that purpose.

ANP also favours same day polls

