Deregistration of deceased persons: FBR to issue new procedure on FTO’s directives

Sohail Sarfraz Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
ISLAMABAD: On the directions of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will issue a new procedure for deregistration of deceased persons to check the issuance of repeated notices to the dead people.

In this connection, the FTO has issued directions to the FBR for revamping of the deregistration system.

According to an order issued by the FTO on Friday, the FBR should immediately revisit the entire scheme of deregistration of deceased persons and formulate a dedicated SOP in this regard specifically removing any system-based glitches that hamper the deletion of NTN/ Registration despite legal orders having been made in IRIS by the concerned IR authority.

FTO asks FBR to withdraw notices against deceased taxpayer

“It is not understood as to what kind of system FBR works around which just keep on dishing out notices year after year against deceased despite having with zero assets. Apparently, there is no system in IRIS to de-register a demised person with zero assets”, the FTO order said.

During hearing, the son of a complainant stated that it appears that IT system of the department is not fully integrated as it has substantive missing links which do not delete NTN/ Registration despite legal order having been made in IRIS by the concerned Commissioner IR.

It is observed that grievance of the taxpayer regarding inaction on the part of the department on account of de-registering the complainant has been resolved and the requisite relief granted by the department through the active intervention of this office.

However, specific comments were also received from IT (Wing) which confirmed that after passing of the order of de-registration u/s 82(5) of the Ordinance, the access of the tax officer has been restricted in the system and the required changes have been made in the system to resolve the issue faced by the complainant. The department also provided flow chart of de-registration process and written response by way of proof of de-registration of the complainant in system.

Since grievance of the complainant has been redressed consequent upon intervention of FTO Secretariat; therefore, the instant case is closed, FTO order added.

