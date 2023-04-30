AVN 66.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.32%)
Apr 30, 2023
Elahi’s son moves LHC against raid on their house

Hamid Nawaz Published 30 Apr, 2023 05:10am
LAHORE: Rasikh Elahi, a son of former Punjab chief minister and PTI central president Pervaiz Elahi, has approached the Lahore High Court against the raid of the Gujranwala Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to arrest his father despite being on a protective bail.

The petitioner contends that the high court on April 28 granted a protective bail to his father till May 6 in a case of alleged corruption registered by the Gujranwala ACE. However, he says, on the same night a team of the ACE accompanied with a heavy contingent of anti-riot police ‘attacked’ his family residence on Zahoor Elahi Road, Gulberg to arrest his father.

He argues that the police trespassed on his house and violated the sanctity of four walls, which amounts to contempt of the court.

The petitioner pleads that the ACE be directed to furnish details of all cases registered against the former chief minister so that a legal remedy could be availed. He also urges the court to restrain the anti-corruption body and the police from arresting Elahi till the expiry of his protective bail.

He further asks the court to restrain the police from arresting any family member of Elahi and order the police to clear the Zahoor Elahi Road.

The hearing of the petition has been fixed for May 2 before Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

On Friday night, the police launched an operation for the arrest of Elahi, which lasted for almost eight hours with no success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

