Habib University students shine at int’l event

KARACHI: Habib University’s undergraduate students have emerged as the second-place winners at the prestigious International Finals of the Invent for the Planet 2023 competition, hosted by Texas A&M University in the United States. Competing against more than 350 students from 24 universities across 15 countries, the Habib University team, FinDiesel, has left an indelible mark on the judges with their innovative approach to waste management in the fishing industry.

The FinDiesel team comprises a group of remarkable young minds- Ahmed Atif, Rabia Sahab, Shafaq Fatima Mughal, Shayan Aamir, and Sumaira Khan, all pursuing undergraduate degrees at Habib University. Their ingenious solution transforms fish waste into biodiesel, an eco-friendly fuel source that can power fishing boats and other appliances.

Pakistan’s fishing community confronts a myriad of challenges, such as the high cost of fuel and a lack of access to reliable energy sources. FinDiesel’s pioneering approach to waste management has the potential to revolutionize the fishing industry, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and promote sustainable development.

Habib University, a private liberal arts and sciences institution, places great emphasis on developing critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills among its students in undergraduate and graduate programmes in computer and electrical engineering, humanities, and arts. The success of the FinDiesel team is a testament to the university’s commitment to empowering students with the necessary tools to create meaningful change.

The well-deserved prize of $3,000 earned by the Habib University team is a testament to their exceptional hard work and ingenuity. Their remarkable achievement also highlights the importance of nurturing young innovators and empowering them to tackle global issues and create positive change. FinDiesel’s groundbreaking solution has the potential to make a significant impact on the fishing industry and the wider community, making them an inspiration for aspiring change-makers across the globe.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023