Vietnam’s exports down 17%, factory output up 0.5% in April

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2023
HANOI: Vietnam’s export fell in April while industrial output rose modestly in the month from a year earlier, the country’s statistics agency said on Saturday, due to declining demand from trading partners and weak growth in the global economy.

Exports fell 17.1% in April from a year earlier, resulting in an 11.8% fall in the first four months of this year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said in a report, while imports were also down 20.5% in the month and 15.4% in the period.

The country’s statistics agency said Vietnam’s industrial output rose 0.5% in April from a year earlier but output in January to April fell 1.8% from the same period last year.

Oil dips $2 as economic uncertainty outweighs China optimism

“Global economic difficulties have continued to affect Vietnam’s trade turnover,” the GSO said.

“A decline in demand from major trading partners has led to a decrease in production orders and a decrease in export turnover.”

According to the GSO, consumer prices in April rose 2.81% on the year.

