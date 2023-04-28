AVN 67.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
BAFL 29.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.98%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
DFML 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
DGKC 45.63 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.18%)
EPCL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.5%)
FCCL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 24.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
NETSOL 80.71 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
PAEL 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
PIBTL 3.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.27%)
PRL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.54%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (7%)
SNGP 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.58%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.28 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.13%)
TRG 109.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.67%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 4,228 Increased By 17.4 (0.41%)
BR30 15,012 Increased By 54.3 (0.36%)
KSE100 41,650 Increased By 185.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,422 Increased By 54.3 (0.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US oil may fall to $72.37

Reuters Published 28 Apr, 2023 10:02am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: US oil may break support at $73.98 per barrel and fall to $72.37, driven by a wave c. This wave is expected to at least extend to $72.37. In view of its strong momentum, it may travel to $68.16.

The bounce triggered by the support seems to be ending around $74.97.

It is the time for this wave c to resume.

A break above $74.97 could lead to a gain into $75.78-$76.58 range.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $77.24.

US oil may fall to $72.37

It is expected to test the next support of $71.76, a break below which could open the way towards $62.89-$67.33 range.

The contract is riding on a wave C, which is to the same degree with the preceding wave A from $123.68.

A projection analysis suggests a target of $46.29.

US crude oil Russian oil

Comments

1000 characters

US oil may fall to $72.37

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories