AVN 67.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.65%)
BAFL 29.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
BOP 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.5%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 45.06 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.92%)
EPCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
HUBC 71.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.6%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
KAPCO 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 24.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-5.93%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.26%)
NETSOL 80.18 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (7.08%)
OGDC 86.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PAEL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
TRG 110.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,210 Increased By 24.4 (0.58%)
BR30 14,957 Increased By 19.2 (0.13%)
KSE100 41,464 Increased By 364.3 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,368 Increased By 73.5 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fire in Karachi Express train claims seven lives

Recorder Report Published April 28, 2023 Updated April 28, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

LAHORE: As many as seven people, including four children, died as a bogie of a Karachi Express train caught fire near Tando Masti Khan in Sindh’s Khairpur district during the early hours of Thursday, said a statement issued by the Pakistan Railways Headquarters.

The spokesman for Pakistan Railway, Babar Ali, stated that six of the bodies are unidentifiable and DNA tests will be conducted to identify them. The statement also mentioned that the bodies had been taken to Civil Hospital, Khairpur.

The train was en route from Karachi to Lahore when, at around 12:30 am, an alert was received that the air-conditioned business coach had caught fire. The train was stopped near the Tando Masti Khan station, and the fire brigade was called.

The statement said that the fire was brought under control after 40 minutes of hectic efforts. One of the victims was a 70-year-old woman who suffered severe injuries when she attempted to jump from the burning carriage and later succumbed to injuries.

According to Director PR Babar Ali, the affected carriage was separated from the train, which resumed its journey to Lahore at 6:45 am. Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique ordered an inquiry into the incident and constituted a team, led by the federal government inspector of railways.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Pakistan Railways train Khairpur Karachi Express train Fire in Karachi Express train Tando Masti Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Fire in Karachi Express train claims seven lives

Govt-PTI talks aimed at ending deadlock held

PTI’s talk deadline petition rejected: CJP says SC trying to find a way out to end impasse

IMF conditionalities: US asks Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms

Pakistan all set to get discounted Russian oil

ADB lists factors that have aggravated BoP position

SOFR likely to replace LIBOR as benchmark

Operationalisation: World Bank to extend additional financing for CASA-1000

Foreign investors: Jul-Mar profit repatriation plunges 82pc to $233.1m YoY

Benazir Nashonuma Programme: ECC approves Rs500m more

‘Dubious’ appointments: PD urged to remove NTDC’s two deputy MDs immediately

Read more stories