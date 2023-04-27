China’s premier calls for accelerating agricultural, tech cooperation with Pakistan

BEIJING: China and Pakistan should speed up bilateral cooperation in agriculture, mineral and technology, China’s Premier Li Qiang told Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a phone call on Thursday, Chinese state media reported.

Li also said the two countries should build a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor as a demonstration project under China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, according to state media.

COAS Munir, Chinese army commander agree to boost military cooperation

A day earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir also held a “detailed” meeting with the Commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as part of his official visit to the country, with both sides agreeing to enhance relations between their militaries.

“Matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation were discussed,” a statement by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“Both military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region and enhancing military to military cooperation,” it added.

Separately, Chinese envoy had earlier assured Finance Minister Ishaq Dar of continued support to neighbouring Pakistan, which remains engulfed in a balance payment crisis.

The development came during a meeting between Pang Chunxue, Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, with Dar at the Finance Division on Tuesday.

As per the statement from the Ministry of Finance, Dar highlighted historical bilateral relations between China and Pakistan and commended Chinese support for Pakistan. He also underscored the need for further deepening relations in economic, trade and financial sectors.