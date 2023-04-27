AVN 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.45%)
BAFL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.85%)
BOP 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
DGKC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
EPCL 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.46%)
FCCL 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 6.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 71.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-6.2%)
MLCF 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.41%)
NETSOL 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
OGDC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.32%)
PAEL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
PIBTL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
PPL 67.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.51%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.82%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 109.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,190 Increased By 4.4 (0.1%)
BR30 14,890 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,197 Increased By 97.6 (0.24%)
KSE30 15,282 Decreased By -12.7 (-0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 27, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

HBR Advisory Council engages ILMA's Registrar as advisor

Recorder Report Published 27 Apr, 2023 06:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: ILMA University's Registrar, Syed Kashif Rafi, joins as an Advisor, Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, bringing more than 2 decades of industry and academia experience.

As an advisor, Kashif will provide valuable insights and a unique perspective to shape the content developed by HBR and enrich their understanding of the world of management and leadership. As a member of the council, he will share research findings, receive exclusive content and preview new products.

This achievement showcases ILMA University's commitment to its employees' career growth, training, and skill development. It aligns with the university's vision to excel globally and highlights its efforts to empower its workforce.

The university continues to prioritize the growth and development of its employees, it is poised to remain at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the years to come.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

ILMA Syed Kashif Rafi Harvard Business Review Advisory Council

Comments

1000 characters

HBR Advisory Council engages ILMA's Registrar as advisor

Rs21bn to ECP for polls: Cabinet refers summary to parliament

SC special bench to hear ‘same-day election’ plea today

9 PTI MNAs from Karachi not allowed to attend NA session

Discos: regulator asked to freeze capacity payments

March 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks positive adjustment of Rs1.17/unit

Federal govt’s scheme: Only 15,000 applicants can get e-bikes/rickshaws

Debt assessments should reflect growing share of domestic debt: World Bank

Auction for CDA plots: Investors making payments in USD to get incentives: Dar

24.88pc BankIslami shares: JS Bank amends public offer consideration

Smart licences for arms attract 18pc GST rate: FBR

Read more stories