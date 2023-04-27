HBR Advisory Council engages ILMA's Registrar as advisor

KARACHI: ILMA University's Registrar, Syed Kashif Rafi, joins as an Advisor, Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, bringing more than 2 decades of industry and academia experience.

As an advisor, Kashif will provide valuable insights and a unique perspective to shape the content developed by HBR and enrich their understanding of the world of management and leadership. As a member of the council, he will share research findings, receive exclusive content and preview new products.

This achievement showcases ILMA University's commitment to its employees' career growth, training, and skill development. It aligns with the university's vision to excel globally and highlights its efforts to empower its workforce.

The university continues to prioritize the growth and development of its employees, it is poised to remain at the forefront of innovation and excellence in the years to come.

