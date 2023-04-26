Secretary agriculture finalises cotton revival plan

LAHORE: Cotton crop is of key importance for the country’s economy. Government is taking vigorous steps to revive cotton. This year, the support price of cotton has been fixed at Rs8500 per 40kg, which will make cotton cultivation profitable.

These views were expressed by Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu while presiding over a meeting held in Lahore to formulate a plan for the approval of cotton rehabilitation. On the occasion, Director General Agriculture (Ext & AR) Dr Anjum Ali explained the reasons for the decrease in cotton production during last years. In the meeting, the strategy to increase the area under cotton cultivation and production was finalized.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that there is a need to make research and development more effective and productive for the discovery of climate smart new varieties so that the harmful effects of climate change and insect attack can be reduced.

He said that the Government of Punjab is continuing to provide subsidy of Rs1200 per bag on certified seeds of selected approved varieties of cotton. In addition, for the control of harmful insects of cotton bio cards will be provided to the farmers through the Bio Lab established in Punjab.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab directed the use of print, electronic and digital media to make the ongoing cotton campaign fruitful so as to provide awareness to the farmers about the modern production technology of cotton. He emphasized the coordination and active role of the various departments of the Department of Agriculture to increase the production of cotton per acre.

In the meeting, Secretary Agriculture Punjab approved cotton production competitions for provincial and district level. Farmers who get the proposition will be rewarded. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Attil, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr Muhammad Anjum Ali, Director Agriculture Information Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Akhtar, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad Rana Iqar Ahmed Khan, Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Muhammad Faqir Ahmed attended the meeting. While Chief Executive Parb Dr Abid Mehmood and Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University Multan and other officers participated online.

