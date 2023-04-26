Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US consumer confidence falls ahead of Fed decision

AFP Published 26 Apr, 2023 06:15am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US consumer confidence fell more than many predicted in April, fueled by a deterioration in expectations among Americans over 55 and households with annual incomes over $50,000, according to survey data released Tuesday.

The pessimistic results may ease some of the pressure on the Federal Reserve as it prepares to consider raising interest rates for the tenth time in a row next week in order to control rising prices.

The consumer confidence index fell in April to 101.3, down from a revised 104.0 in March, the Conference Board said in a statement. This was below the median forecast in a MarketWatch survey of economists.

Consumers’ expectations “fell and remain below the level which often signals a recession looming in the short term,” Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at The Conference Board, said in a statement.

“Compared to last month, fewer households expect business conditions to improve and more expect worsening of conditions in the next six months,” he said.

US consumer Fed Ataman Ozyildirim

Comments

1000 characters

US consumer confidence falls ahead of Fed decision

Plan shared with Dar: FBR set to meet Rs586bn revenue target this month

Non-payment of dues: PMO seeks update on Al-Jomaih Group’s legal notice

DG ISPR explains army’s ‘apolitical’ approach to politics

Kabal CTD police station: Death toll in twin explosions rises to 17

SECMC’s forex-related issues: Sindh seeks Dar’s support

Central banks signal end of bank turmoil

PTI’s Karachi MNAs decide to attend NA session

Action against errant taxmen: FBR fails to implement FTO’s key recommendation

Manufacturers-cum-exporters: EFS users seek clearance of goods by customs

IK links country’s progress to a strong justice system

Read more stories