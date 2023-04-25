Wheat hovers near 21-month low as weather, exports weigh

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat was little changed on Tuesday after hitting a 21-month low earlier in the day, as rain forecast for parched parts of the US Plains and competitive Russian exports led investors to shrug off supply risks.

Corn inched higher after touching an eight-month low on Monday as the market weighed up increasing export competition, mixed weather for US spring planting and uncertainty over the continuation of an agreement allowing Black Sea exports from Ukraine.

Soybeans were down marginally after touching a new one-month low earlier in the session.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.04% at $6.56-3/4 a bushel by 1048 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 2021 at $6.51-3/4.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 26% of US winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for this time of year since 1989, due to prolonged drought.

But the market expected forecast rain to bring some relief.

“US hard red winter wheat areas will get the needed rain this week,” said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International.

The Kremlin reaffirmed its position on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain deal is not working for Moscow, a day after the head of the United Nations handed Russia a letter with proposals to improve it.

Weakness in wheat prices was “driven by the prospect for ample global supply despite warnings from Russia that the Black Sea grain deal remains at risk,” Saxo Bank analysts said.

Russia is currently expected to harvest a large crop this year, though well below a record volume in 2022, while in the European Union crop conditions remain favourable apart from in drought-hit Spain and northern Italy.

CBOT corn edged up 0.1% to $6.08-1/4 a bushel and soybeans ticked down 0.1% to $14.34-1/2 a bushel.

Corn prices slid on Monday when the USDA reported that Chinese buyers cancelled purchases totalling 327,000 tonnes of US corn.

In a separate report the USDA said that weekly corn export inspections totalled 913,813 tonnes, down from 1.237 million tonnes a week earlier.