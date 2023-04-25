AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat hovers near 21-month low as weather, exports weigh

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 05:01pm
Follow us

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat was little changed on Tuesday after hitting a 21-month low earlier in the day, as rain forecast for parched parts of the US Plains and competitive Russian exports led investors to shrug off supply risks.

Corn inched higher after touching an eight-month low on Monday as the market weighed up increasing export competition, mixed weather for US spring planting and uncertainty over the continuation of an agreement allowing Black Sea exports from Ukraine.

Soybeans were down marginally after touching a new one-month low earlier in the session.

Wheat rises as Russia threatens to scrap Black grain pact; corn falls

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.04% at $6.56-3/4 a bushel by 1048 GMT, after hitting its lowest since July 2021 at $6.51-3/4.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday rated 26% of US winter wheat in good to excellent condition, the lowest for this time of year since 1989, due to prolonged drought.

But the market expected forecast rain to bring some relief.

“US hard red winter wheat areas will get the needed rain this week,” said Terry Reilly, a senior analyst at Futures International.

The Kremlin reaffirmed its position on Tuesday that the Black Sea grain deal is not working for Moscow, a day after the head of the United Nations handed Russia a letter with proposals to improve it.

Weakness in wheat prices was “driven by the prospect for ample global supply despite warnings from Russia that the Black Sea grain deal remains at risk,” Saxo Bank analysts said.

Russia is currently expected to harvest a large crop this year, though well below a record volume in 2022, while in the European Union crop conditions remain favourable apart from in drought-hit Spain and northern Italy.

CBOT corn edged up 0.1% to $6.08-1/4 a bushel and soybeans ticked down 0.1% to $14.34-1/2 a bushel.

Corn prices slid on Monday when the USDA reported that Chinese buyers cancelled purchases totalling 327,000 tonnes of US corn.

In a separate report the USDA said that weekly corn export inspections totalled 913,813 tonnes, down from 1.237 million tonnes a week earlier.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat hovers near 21-month low as weather, exports weigh

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Biden, 80, expected to announce second term bid

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Read more stories