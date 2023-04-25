AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Singer Grimes says AI can use her voice for songs

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2023 04:58pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

NEW YORK: Canadian singer Grimes put the word out Monday that she is fine with her voice being used for AI-generated songs, as long as she gets half the royalties.

The 35-year-old songwriter, producer and performer said in an Instagram post that she would treat an artificial intelligence hit using her voice as she would a collaboration with any artist.

“Feel free to use my voice without penalty,” Grimes said in a post on her verified Instagram account.

“I’ll split 50 percent royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice.”

Grimes added that she has no obligations to a recording label so can uphold the offer.

The singer’s post contained a reference to news about AI being used to imitate Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd.

The viral song released last Friday, ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ was briefly available on platforms including Spotify and Apple Music before Universal Music Group – which publishes both artists through a subsidiary – said it violated copyrights and asked for its removal.

The use of AI in music is the subject of debate in the industry, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess.

Steadily improving generative AI from OpenAI has fueled debate about whether the software respects intellectual property.

Grimes is a former partner of Tesla chief Elon Musk, with whom she had two children, including one by surrogate mother.

Musk has called AI a threat to humanity while simultaneously investing in the technology.

Elon Musk spotify AI The Weeknd Apple Music Drake

Comments

1000 characters

Singer Grimes says AI can use her voice for songs

Dar urges FBR to boost tax revenue collection efforts

China assures Pakistan of continued support

Oil slips on economic uncertainty, despite China hopes

700 Pakistanis reach Port Sudan for repatriation: FM Bilawal

Death toll from Swat police station explosions rises to 17

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

Biden, 80, expected to announce second term bid

Sharjah Stadium renames stand after Sachin Tendulkar

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Read more stories