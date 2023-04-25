Miners, banks push FTSE 100 lower; Whitbread jumps

London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, posting its worst open in three weeks, dragged by industrial miners and lenders, while Whitbread rose to the top of the index on reporting a solid quarterly profit.

The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4% each, as of 0718 GMT. Whitbread Plc added 4.0% after the Premier Inn owner reported its annual profit above pre-pandemic levels, lifting the travel and leisure sector up 0.1%.

Banks shed 1.7% in early trading, weighing on FTSE 100.

Industrial miners lost 2.1%, tracking weakness in copper prices over lacklustre demand from China.

Anglo American’s overall first-quarter production rose 9%, helped by strong copper output from the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine.

Its shares were however down 1.9% in line with the broader market.

Associated British Foods lost 4.3% after the Primark owner reported a 3% fall in first-half profit and kept its guidance for a flat outcome in the full year.

Meanwhile, data showed Britain recorded a bigger-than-expected budget deficit of 21.53 billion pounds ($26.87 billion) in March.