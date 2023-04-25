AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Apr 25, 2023
Miners, banks push FTSE 100 lower; Whitbread jumps

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 02:17pm
London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, posting its worst open in three weeks, dragged by industrial miners and lenders, while Whitbread rose to the top of the index on reporting a solid quarterly profit.

The blue-chip index and the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.4% each, as of 0718 GMT. Whitbread Plc added 4.0% after the Premier Inn owner reported its annual profit above pre-pandemic levels, lifting the travel and leisure sector up 0.1%.

Banks shed 1.7% in early trading, weighing on FTSE 100.

Industrial miners lost 2.1%, tracking weakness in copper prices over lacklustre demand from China.

Anglo American’s overall first-quarter production rose 9%, helped by strong copper output from the ramp-up of its Quellaveco mine.

Its shares were however down 1.9% in line with the broader market.

London’s FTSE 100 ends up for fifth straight week

Associated British Foods lost 4.3% after the Primark owner reported a 3% fall in first-half profit and kept its guidance for a flat outcome in the full year.

Meanwhile, data showed Britain recorded a bigger-than-expected budget deficit of 21.53 billion pounds ($26.87 billion) in March.

FTSE 100

