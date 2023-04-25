AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UBS first-quarter profit drops 52% due to legacy litigation case

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 10:35am
Follow us

ZURICH: UBS Group AG on Tuesday reported a 52% slide in profit for the first quarter due to an increase in legal provisions for a legacy litigation matter.

The result comes at a tumultuous time for the Swiss bank after it was forced into taking over former rival Credit Suisse.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at $1.03 billion versus the $1.71 billion average of 15 analyst estimates in a UBS-conducted poll.

UBS said it increased provisions relating to US residential mortgage-backed securities litigation by $665 million.

UBS rehires Ermotti as CEO to steer Credit Suisse takeover

“We are in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice, and I am pleased that we are making progress toward resolving the legacy matter which dates back 15 years,” Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti, who has newly rejoined the bank to steer the takeover, said in a statement.

Credit Suisse US Department of Justice UBS Group AG

Comments

1000 characters

UBS first-quarter profit drops 52% due to legacy litigation case

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after uproar

Read more stories