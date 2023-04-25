AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Governor offers Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman spent a busy day on Saturday and offered Eid prayers at Badshahi Mosque.

Special prayers were offered for the country’s development, prosperity, stability and peace. On this occasion, prayers were also offered for the freedom of Kashmiri and Palestinian Muslims.

The governor exchanged Eid greetings. He met the people and expressed Eid greetings.

Later, the governor met the government employees on duty at Governor House Lahore and congratulated them on Eid. The Governor House was open for the public on the day of Eid. People belonging to different walks of lives visited the Governor House along with their families, and met Governor of Punjab. People thanked him for opening the doors of the Governor’s House to the public on the day of Eid.

Later, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Governor Punjab at Governor House Lahore and congratulated him on Eid. During the meeting, various matters including issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Talking on this occasion, the governor said that our security forces and Jawans of armed forces have rendered immense sacrifices in war against terrorism. The entire nation salutes the great sacrifices of the martyrs.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that those who laid down their lives for the protection of the homeland are the heroes of the nation. Peace has been established in the country due to their sacrifices, he added.

The governor also congratulated Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah and Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori on telephone and expressed good wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Further, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ghulam Ali, and Governor Balochistan, Abdul Wali Kakar also telephoned Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman and congratulated him on Eid and expressed their resolve to promote inter-provincial relations.

